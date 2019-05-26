COCOA BEACH, Fla. — The city's new $5.2 million public parking garage may have opened a couple of days later than expected, but for J. Marie Sheppard, the wait was worth it.

3-story, 241-space public parking garage opens in Cocoa Beach

Planning, design began several years ago; construction took 9 months

Nearby businesses are hoping it will bring in more customers

After years of planning and nine months of construction, the three-story parking garage with 241 spaces near City Hall, is open just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend.

It's intended to make it easier for visitors to go to the beach as well as area businesses such as 87 Main Street Spirits , which Sheppard owns.

She says she bought the location for her business with the parking lot in mind.

“Fifty feet separate us," Sheppard said of her business' proximity to the garage.

She thought if the business could survive until the parking garage was completed, business will increase, because customers won't have to hunt for parking down one-way streets.

"We've waiting about three years since being in business. That's how long we've waited for this parking garage, and now it's here."

Sheppard said she first came to the Space Coast when she was stationed at Patrick Air Force Base more than a decade ago. She then became a Brevard Public Schools teacher before venturing into business. She says it has been an investment opening up a small casual place to grab drinks and food right across from the parking garage but is glad she did.

Before the garage, her customers would have to drive around to find a street parking spot, and many times, they would give up or have to park farther away.

Now, for Sheppard, business is doing better than ever.

“We had a huge jump in the first two hours we opened," she said. "We were watching, and people were walking from the parking to our back patio exactly like we were hoping."

Matthew Agostinho, visiting from Canada, said the last time he visited Cocoa Beach, it was a hassle to find a parking spot, especially during the holiday weekend.

“Driving around the downtown area earlier today was pretty busy, (but) this is really easy. We parked right there, and now we are heading to Coconuts on the Beach,” Agostinho said.

Frequent Cocoa Beach visitor Jojo Lucatero is glad she no longer has to fight for parking or worry about getting towed.

“Before this parking lot existed, last summer when I came here, you had to go down one-way roads to find parking," Lucatero said. "If you want to park near the beach, you (had to) park in front of a restaurant and hope not to get towed."

Local artist Henry Lund designed a symbolic sculpture — a helmeted astronaut blasting off into space atop a surfboard — that greets visitors right outside the parking garage. Ron Jon Surf Shop and Cocoa Beach Surf Co. donated the surfboards used to decorate the garage's outside.

The parking garage also has 13 surveillance video cameras along with restrooms.