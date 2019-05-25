PORT ST. JOHN, Fla. — A woman was flown Saturday to a trauma center after she was bitten by an alligator.

Incident happened Saturday in area of Fay Lake Wilderness Park

FWC involved in investigation

Brevard County Fire Rescue said it happened in the area of Fay Lake Wildnerness Park in Port St. John.

The woman was reportedly swimming in a pond in a wooded area.

On its Twitter page, Brevard County Fire Rescue said the woman had "significant bite" injuries.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is involved in the investigation.

Spectrum News 13 has a crew on the way to the scene.