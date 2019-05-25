LEESBURG, Fla. — Lake Square Mall in Leesburg will soon be a “cool” place to be — that's because a new ice rink is opening next month.

Winterland Aventures to open next month at Lake Square Mall

It will give people the chance to skate on real ice in Lake County

The venue is called “Winterland Adventures,” and it will be the mall's newest attraction.

Located right across from the AMC movie theater, it'll offer people a chance to skate on real ice, without having to travel to rinks in Maitland or Daytona Beach.

Rachel Scruggs is a 15-year old figure skater and said, “Knowing we have a rink here, where I don't have to drive an hour and a half, and where I can drive 15 minutes down the road and be here and find my happy place, it's a very nice experience.”

Some of the highlights Winterland Adventures include a DJ booth and videos projected on the walls, plus a snack bar that will serve crepes.

Since the mall announced last year that Winterland was coming, the venue's owners say the public response has been overwhelming. Mall-goers have been peering into the storefront for a peek of the rink.​