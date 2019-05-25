ORLANDO, Fla. — A hot and dry stretch of weather will continue in Central Florida for the holiday weekend.

Hot and dry for holiday weekend

Record highs could be possible during Memorial Day Weekend

Send us your weather photos and get the latest forecast via the Spectrum News 13 app

CURRENT CONDITIONS: Temperatures, heat indexes, trends

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Highs will be in the low to mid-90s inland with coastal communities even feeling temperatures close to 90 degrees. Record highs will likely be out of reach for most areas across central Florida, but some spots will be close.

It is important to take it easy if you are out and about this weekend. Take breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, wear light-colored clothing and don’t leave kids or pets in the cars.

A strong ridge of high pressure continue to be in control of our weather and it is in control of most of the southeastern U.S. Temperatures will continue to get even hotter for Memorial Day and Tuesday.

This is when temperatures will be reaching for the middle to upper 90s for inland areas with low 90s likely along the coast. The humidity will make it will feel-like it is 100 degrees or hotter.

This ridge will not only provide us with hot temperatures, but it will keep central Florida dry from this weekend into most of the upcoming week. Daytime breezes, dry conditions and the hot temperatures will lead to an elevated fire danger this week.

The next best chance at some rain may come next Saturday and Sunday. However, this is still several days out, and right now, the coverage looks fairly low. So stay cool in the meantime.

Hurricane season officially begins next Saturday, June 1 and runs through November 30.

If you’re boating today, there will be a light chop on the intracoastal. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with winds out of the east at 5 to 10 knots.

Surfing conditions will be poor to fair with an easterly swell mix.

Ocean water temperatures are in the lower 80s and the rip current risk is elevated this weekend. It is always best to swim within sight of a lifeguard and never alone.

The ultraviolet index is up to an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes. Be sure to apply and reapply the sunscreen.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.