ORLANDO, Fla. — The Soca Bowl and Flag Fete is bringing a huge Caribbean celebration to the Orlando area this weekend, just in time for Memorial Day weekend.
Here’s what you need to know about the Soca Bowl before you visit:
- The inaugural Soca Bowl is a Caribbean culture celebration.
“From the entertainment aspect, we have people from St. Lucia, Saint Kitts, from the Virgin Islands, Trinidad and Tobago,“ said promoter Leon Coldero. “It's all Caribbean people coming together.”
Coldero’s 10-year-old daughter, Jesalee, will be gracing the stage and performing several songs.
- Soca is a mixture of soul and calypso music. Headliner Kess & The Band is one of “the best in the business.”
- Soca Bowl is as much about live music as it is the food. Vendors are selling everything from roti, fried and curry chicken to alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. Soca Bowl is kid-friendly.
- The festival takes place at the Central Florida Fairgrounds May 25, 2019. Doors open at 4 p.m. General admission is $50. Kids 10 and under get in free.
- The party spills over Sunday, May 26 at Camping World Stadium when Orlando Downtown Carnival kicks off. The 32nd annual celebration starts at noon and goes late.