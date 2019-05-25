WASHINGTON — The showdown between two of the most powerful leaders in the country, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is escalating. Lawmakers are growing concerned that the bitter back-and-forth is impacting essential legislative efforts on Capitol Hill.

The war of words is intensifying 48 hours after the President stormed out of an infrastructure meeting with Democratic leaders this week. The two have been hurling personal insults at each another and questioning each others’ mental fitness.

“Whether the President should have kept his cool or not is one thing. But, whether or not Speaker Pelosi behaved appropriately is another,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) said in an interview with Spectrum News.

The President said he will not work with Democrats until they stop investigating him.

“That’s how colossally irresponsible and unpatriotic this President is. Congress is a co-equal branch of government. We have a job to do, our job is in part to conduct oversight,” said Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) Florida 23rd District.

The clash is now leaving uncertainty about whether the President and Democrats will be able to put aside their differences and work together on important legislative tasks. The gridlock was on full display after a $19 billion disaster relief bill stalled in the House Friday, after passing in the Senate.

“Such little legislation is moving around here, anytime a bill is moving, everybody sees it as an opportunity to get something done, by putting it on that bill,” Sen. Rubio said.

Talks of impeachment have only intensified, with clear divisions within the Democratic Party, even as top leaders have indicated they are hesitant to initiate proceedings.

"As a member of the house judiciary committee, when I look at the responsibility given to us by the Constitution of the United States and Article I, the oversight responsibility, and if you read the Mueller report, especially volume II, I believe it’s pretty clear that the President made numerous attempts to obstruct justice, or obstructed justice,” said Rep. Val Demings (D) Florida 10th District, a member of both the Judiciary and Intelligence Committees.

"I believe based on that information, as I did a month ago, that we have enough to begin those proceedings,” she added.

However, other members of the delegation are not as convinced.

“While, I’m open minded to it, I still think we have to wait for these court cases to play out first and to see whether these documents are going to be forthcoming,” said Rep. Darren Soto (D) Florida 9th District.

Only time will tell if these fractures within the Democratic Party could put a strain on legislative efforts.

“I think Speaker Pelosi is weakened, and I don’t know that she’s got the power or the strength to get anything done,” said Rep. Ross Spano (R) Florida 15th District.

Congress is facing many looming deadlines in the months to come. Come October 1, the government will not only run out of funding but current budget caps are set to expire, which will trigger billions of dollars in cuts to military and domestic programs.