HAINES CITY, Fla. — There's some tension in Haines City as the third phase of the vacation home community Balmoral Resort undergoes construction.

The developer said the fields will be done in the fall, but residents are hoping the developer will reconsider and move the fields to the other side of the property on Highway 27. Right now, the fields are being built on vacant land in between two existing neighborhoods.

The zoning change was approved by Haines City commissioners in the summer of 2018.

Feltrim Group, which is behind the construction of Balmoral Resort, said phase III will have less homes than initially intended and soccer fields instead, along with locker rooms and sand volleyball courts.

The original plan called for the fields to be on Highway 27, but that changed when the company decided to build a hotel on that portion of the property instead.

"We came along and said let's move the soccer (fields) to the back, put the hotel in the front, and make the park area bigger," said Feltrim Group CEO, Garrett Kenny, who said the original approved plan called for a park in the back portion of the property.

Neighbors who live adjacent to where the fields are being built said they're upset about the stadium lights and possible noise the fields could bring.

"We're not opposed to the soccer field. We're all for it I believe. It just should be in a different location. It shouldn't be here next to the neighborhood," said David Head, who lives across the street from where the fields are being built.

Haines City officials said they sent out 54 notices to people living within 300 feet of proposed fields last summer, notifying them of public hearings on the proposed zoning change. At least three people on the list the deputy city manager said received notices said they never got one.

"I don’t remember a notice. If I had known, I'd have been screaming like I am now," said David Head, whose name was on the list but doesn't recall seeing the notice.

Haines City Deputy City Manager Jeffrey Brown said they also put notices in the News Chief newspaper and posted a sign on Peninsular Road near the property as the law requires.

"We followed code. There were three meetings held. There was one in front of planning commission and two in front of city commission. So all of the processes that are established in Florida statute were followed," said Jeffrey Brown.

Kenny said he’s surprised by the discontent.

"I thought we were doing good for the community because we've actually reduced the number of the homes down from 56 to 24. When you talked to me earlier about you've had some complaints I was utterly shocked," said Kenny.

Spectrum Bay News 9 asked Kenny if there was anyway to stop the current development of Phase III.

"We've invested a huge amount of money. You're looking at just in the sports facility, a $4.5 million investment. There's the fields, the sand volleyball, the lights that have gone up, the changing room, the locker room. There's a lot of money invested in this project so no. Why would it stop when it’s such a good feature for this community?"



Kenny said the Haines City Parks and Recreation would be able to use the fields and he's opened the resorts bar and grill to the public. The fields will mainly be used by international sports teams who will train there while staying at the resort.

The people who live adjacent to the property said they'll be at the next commission meeting on June 6 at 7 p.m. to voice their concerns.