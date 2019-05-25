The season is just three weeks away for the Auburn DoubleDays. And when it's time to play ball, they'll be running onto a brand new field.

A baseball park with plenty of history has been transformed after $3 million worth of renovations.

"Yes I saw Jackie Robinson play here the only year he was in the minor leagues, before he went up to the Dodgers," said Bernie Audet, an Auburn resident.

City leaders and fans are happy with how construction turned out.

"It's fantastic, it's fantastic! If anybody had ever mentioned back in the 1940s that we'd have this here, they would never have believed it. This is fantastic," Audet said.

The City of Auburn joined with Cayuga Community College to take on the project. It features a new turf field, which will allow Falcon Park to be a multi-use facility.

"We're one of the only community colleges in the state of New York who offers athletics and didn't have their own facility. So for us to finally have a facility here of this calibre, to really give our student athletes the facilities they deserve, is really going to give a big boost to our athletic department," said College President, Dr. Brian Durant.

The turf field was something of controversy when the idea first came out, but most people are respecting the city's decision.

"Because the park sits idle for months at a time. But as far as just looking at it as an old-time baseball fan, I still prefer grass," Audet said.

The Auburn DoubleDays first home game is Sunday, June 16.