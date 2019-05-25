DeLAND, Fla. — Volusia County fire crews are warning people to be careful this holiday weekend after responding to a massive fire at a storage facility on State Road 44 that spread nearly a dozen acres.

Volusia fire officials asking residents to be careful with fire this weekend

Storage building complete loss in DeLand brush fire, crews say

Around 60 first responders on scene battling the fire

Firefighters were still out at the fire scene Saturday morning in DeLand after flames tore through the structure and a brush fire burned 10 to 15 acres in Volusia County Friday.

Fire officials still have not said what started that fire but did say the lack of rain and dry conditions played a huge part.

More than 60 first responders from six different agencies were out yesterday to fight the fire which shutdown State Road 44.

Huge flames were seen Friday afternoon engulfing the storage facility and brush around it. The fire destroyed trucks and boats at the facility while also melting street signs.

"The conditions are ripe. It’s going to be a busy weekend," said Nicholas Castelli, Volusia County Fire Division Chief. "The conditions are extremely ripe. It’s extremely dry out there. Unless we get some rain, I have to say please do not burn. Do not burn trash. Do not set off fireworks.

"It’s a holiday weekend. Be cautious."

Castelli says firefighters were battling another brush fire last night before this one. There were no injuries reported but the storage facility is a total loss.