BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Flags For Fallen Vets considers it a sacred duty.

The Kook family took part Saturday, placing flags at the graves at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery

For the past six years, the non-profit group makes sure an American flag is placed upon graves at each National Cemetery in the country for Memorial Day.

According to Flags for Fallen Vets, there are about 150 volunteers at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery are placing flags on about 5000 headstones this weekend - a process that takes about two hours.

The Kook family spent their Saturday morning doing something special for veterans, placing American flags for each fallen hero, but they're not alone.

Volunteers, veterans and their families are here, too.

Jannine Kook says this day is special for so many reasons, she comes from generation of veterans.

"My husband is a veteran, my father was a veteran," said Jannine Kook. "My uncle was a veteran, my grandfather was a veteran."

Jack Kook, 12, the youngest of the family, is taking this moment very serious. He said he plans on joining the Air Force, something he's wanted to do for the past few years. Right now he's in the Civil Air Patrol.

"It means a lot to me," Jack Kook said. "And I hope it means to the people we are doing this for, I know they are probably here with us."

This is the first time 13-year-old Arabella Kook is participating. Also in the Civil Air Patrol, Arabella said she is planning on joining the Navy.

"I've always been a people pleaser," she said. "And I love the idea of rescuing people when they are in need."

Proud parent and Air Force and Navy Veteran Bruce Kook says this is a bonding moment for his family, a family dedicated to serving others. He said he's humbled by his two children's decision at putting themselves on the line to help the country.

"Both of my children want to be in the military, they want to serve their country," Bruce said. "I find it very honorable and I'm humbled."

Over the next century, the 318-acre Cape Canaveral National Cemetery is projected to serve more than 163,000 veterans in Brevard County.