DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Accused serial rapist Markeith Martin denied bond in Volusia County courtroom Saturday morning.

Accused serial rapist denied bond in Volusia County

Markeith Martin to remain in jail

Martin, 44, tied to multiple area sexual assaults dating back to 2010

Arrested earlier this month, Martin is facing felony battery and sexual battery with injuries charges connected to cases dating back to 2010.

A Volusia County judge did not give Martin, 44, a bond.

The judge said Martin is a danger to the community and a potential flight risk. Martin is also banned from making any contact with the victim. He is charged with felony battery and felony sexual battery.

Police said DNA connected him to cases all over Volusia County.