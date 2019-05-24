Harriet Tubman Home Site Manager, Reverend Paul Gordon Carter, is tired of waiting for Harriet Tubman to be honored on the $20 bill.

He’s the site manager at her historic home in Auburn.

"People who should be getting recognition for the things they’ve done to make our country a better place is being put on hold again. I just think it's time for them to not keep delaying this," Carter said.

The Tubman bill was scheduled to be unveiled next year during the centennial celebration of women’s suffrage.

Supporters say it's time a woman is on the money, and there’s no better person than Tubman.

“As Harriet Tubman said, slavery is the next thing to hell, and I agree with that. I know she did a lot of cool things and she deserves respect for that,” said Loveta Geesay, Lansing resident.

Earlier this week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said the Tubman $20 bill would not happen until at least 2028. The treasury will remake the $10 and $50 bills next year due to counterfeiting issues.

Many aren’t satisfied with that reasoning.

“They’re giving this whole thing with the security stuff they’re putting in the bills and I find that to be an excuse and a cop out. I don’t think that’s the real reason,” said Elaine Austin, Lancaster, PA resident.

People here at the Harriet Tubman Home say they are hopeful one day she will finally get on the $20 bill, and when you people pull the money out of their wallet, those across the country will use it as the start of a history lesson.

“Well they say the $20 bill is the most commonly used bill among the regular people and I’m sure people would want to research more about her life and see why it is she ended up on the bill," said Paul Gordon Carter, Harriet Tubman Home Site manager.

Supporters say they will continue to fight for Tubman, like she fought for freedom.