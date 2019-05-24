TAVARES, Fla. — They call it “America's Seaplane City,” and on Thursday, the city of Tavares beefed up that image.

A new air and seaplane adventure company opened in the waterfront development area. Jones Brothers and Company took advantage of the city's leasing program, and now people can sign up to take rides over Lake Dora.

The building is located next to the main air ramp and offers several ride packages starting at $50 per passenger.

Owner Rob Galloway says he was looking forward to leasing a city-owned building for several years.

“Because it's America's seaplane city, we are kind of a cornerstone of that. The city of Tavares is very easy to work with,” Galloway said.

City leaders hope the business continues to bolster growth along the waterfront area. Eight years ago the city decided to change the city's image and spent more than $8 million to improve its waterfront and add multi-use buildings.​