SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Police are investigating an early Friday morning shooting in Sanford.

2 people hospitalized following Sanford shooting

According to Sanford Police Department, the shooting happened between 3 to 4 a.m. on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard, next to what many in this community call the “green store.”

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital early this morning, and at least one person was shot.

Spectrum News 13 spoke to residents of the community throughout the day, but no one has been willing to come forward to speak on camera.

What residents have said is that when the shooting happened it sounded like firecrackers going off.

We have been in contact with Sanford Police throughout the day to get more information, and are working to confirm the names and conditions of the people involved.