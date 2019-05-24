ORLANDO, Fla. — No drastic changes will found today with another hot, mainly dry afternoon up ahead.

East winds will remain a bit breezy at time, keeping the beaches in the mid- to upper 80s. Highs inland will reach the low 90s.

Record highs could be in jeopardy during Memorial Day Weekend

Arrival of hotter mid-90s

East winds will be breezy at times today, around 5 to 15 knots.

This will contribute to seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore and a light chop on the Intracoastal Waterway. The risk of rip currents is moderate; swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Quiet, mild conditions will stick around into the overnight with mainly clear skies and lows hovering around 70 degrees.

Similar weather will be found each day of the holiday weekend. Outside of a stray shower, little to no rain is projected.

This setup will last into next week with rain chances staying less than 10 percent throughout the 7-day forecast, courtesy of a ridge of high pressure anchored over the area.

The heat won’t let up anytime soon; by Sunday and Memorial Day, the heat will increase with mid-90s likely.

Expect this trend to last into much of next week.

