DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Memorial Day Weekend is the unofficial kickoff to summer, and with scorching temperatures, the beach will be one of the most popular spots.

Weather Forecast: Hot and Dry Into Holiday Weekend

But before you head to the surf, Volusia County Beach Safety is warning of two big things you need to be prepared for.

One of the big warnings has to do with driving on the beach. Early afternoon high tides could force the closure of some of these beach ramps for several hours.

The other big thing to be aware of this weekend is rip currents. They ‘re expected to be hazardous this weekend.

Lifeguards have been busy, flying the red flag and making rescues.

Beachgoer Ken Staller said he has been caught in a rip current.

"The first thing that hits you is you want to panic, and that’s the worst to do," Staller said. "I mean, when you get caught in between the rip tide, you feel like it takes forever to break. You just got to keep it together and as soon as it breaks start swimming in."

If caught in a rip current, remember to swim parallel until you’re out of it. And as always, swim near a lifeguard.

Beach authorities also have issued warnings beachgoers to lock their cars after some recent car break ins.

And with scorching temperatures expected, plan on it to be crowded along the coast this holiday weekend.