ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s the unofficial kickoff to summer — a time of beach getaways, barbecues, family visits, and on-the-road adventures.

Troopers: Next 100 days is deadliest for teens on roadways

Rollover simulator shows drivers what happens to occupants in crashes

FHP has worked 25 fatal crashes in past 24 days, troopers say

But according to the Florida Highway Patrol , the next 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day will also be the deadliest for teenagers on the roads.

In order to curb deaths, FHP troopers descended upon the Turkey Lake service plaza on Florida's Turnpike in Orlando on Friday to spread their message of safety.

“As people come in and take a break, we want to educate them and give them some information," FHP Lt. Kim Montes said.

Troopers connected with drivers, handing out tire gauges and information leaflets. They stressed the message of taking care of tires, especially in the hottest months of the year when the majority of blowouts happen on area roadways.

“We see cars that overturn, and a lot of times, we see fatalities out of that," Montes said.

It’s not the real thing, but it’s a visual @FHPOrlando hopes drivers stopping along @FLTurnpikeSFL do not forget. They launched a #safety campaign today, ahead of the busy holiday weekend of #travel. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/SSWu6mb5VY — Julie Gargotta (@juliegargotta) May 24, 2019

Troopers also ran a rollover crash simulator as a reminder for motorists to always wear their seat belts. With the turn of a lever, a sedan that was hoisted in the air rotated, with unbuckled dummies literally flying out of the car's open windows.

The event comes on the heels of a dangerous time in Central Florida: eight fatal accidents over the weekend.

Other accidents happened this week, including when a wrong-way driver slammed his Land Rover head-on into a pickup truck on State Road 429 in the Winter Garden area on Thursday. The crash killed two people and shut down the roadway for hours.

“The Florida Highway Patrol in Central Florida has worked 25 fatal crashes in the 24 days (so far in) May. That’s more than one a day," Montes said. “We don’t want to knock on somebody’s door this weekend and tell them a loved one isn’t coming home because somebody did something stupid."