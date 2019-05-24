KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A 56-year-old man on a bicycle was killed Thursday night when he was struck by a vehicle in Osceola County.

Bicyclist, 56, killed in crash

Man struck on OBT at Orange Vista Blvd.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Anibal Soto was struck by a Honda Civic at 11 p.m. while riding on Orange Blossom Trail near Orange Vista Boulevard.

Soto, of Kissimmee, later died at Osceola Regional Hospital.

The 27-year-old Winter Park woman driving the Honda was not injured.

Troopers said Soto was not in the intersection or crosswalk and rode into the path of the Honda as it was turning left.

The crash remains under investigation.