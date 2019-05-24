SUNTREE, Fla. -- His life altered forever by a massive stroke, a Brevard County man is telling his story to help people in need, just like him.

Despite constant pain, the Suntree man's goal is to encourage others to never give up.

"To find a different purpose in your life once you've had a crisis," says Fran Majcher, whose husband Mark went through and is still dealing with a terrible crisis.

The retired US Navy veteran was doing government contract work overseas back in 2014.

He suffered a massive stroke in his hotel room in Italy, and wasn't found for two days. Six months later he was back in the US, making a good recovery.

Then, the seizures began.

"Mark never complained, he never questioned God, he didn't question anything," Fran Majcher said. "He just said, ok, let's move forward."

Mark Majcher lives by that mantra. He volunteers with the Space Coast Honor Flight. He attends art class each week and exercises alongside people with neurological disorders​ like him.

But Majcher's major way of giving is the 'Truth Rabbit,' writing letters to those in need.

"It means energy, endurance, it means positiveness," Mark Majcher said.

If he hears of someone going through a hard time in his neighborhood, he will drop off a hand written letter of encouragement. He's pen-palled with prisoners, politicians and famous people.

Mark Majcher even makes hospital visits.

"I write the letters in a certain way, anybody could read them and say this is what they like to get at that time," he said.

"Anyone who has a need, 'Mark says, The Truth Rabbit needs to tell them not to give up hope,'" Fran Majcher said.

With the stroke of a pen, written from the heart, spreading that hope.

"Just keep going, never give up," Mark Majcher added.

That's what makes Mark Majcher, this week's Everyday Hero.​