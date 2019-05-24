MEXICO BEACH, Fla. — Billions of dollars in aid are heading in the direction of Americans still struggling after natural disasters – including in the devastated Panhandle.

The Senate has passed a long-overdue $19 billion disaster aid bill to help to a number of states and Puerto Rico recover after a series of hurricanes, floods and wildfires.

The widely-backed legislation passed by an 85-8 vote.

Republican leaders agreed to a demand by Democrats to toss out President Donald Trump’s $4.5 billion request to address a record influx of Central American migrants who are fleeing violence in Guatemala, Honduras and elsewhere and coming to the United States.

President Trump says he’ll sign the measure.

Meanwhile, in the Panhandle, which bore the brunt of Hurricane Michael, there is some relief.

Residents in places like Mexico Beach have been picking up pieces since the powerful storm hit last October. This aid package sends some relief their way.

Plus, well over $1 billion is going to rebuild Tyndall Air Force Base near Panama City.

Also, lawmakers included $600 million in supplemental disaster nutrition assistance for Puerto Rico and $300 million in housing and urban development grants there.

The funding for the island held up passage of the bill and was a bone of contention for lawmakers.

"And now we can all finally breathe a sigh of relief," said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, (D) New York

Senator Rick Scott said it was important to get a deal done.

"I’ve been fighting since Hurricane Michael hit to get the funding Florida families and businesses need to recover and rebuild," Scott said. "It took way too long, but we finally got this bill across the finish line."