ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 9,000 troops were killed or wounded June 6, 1944, as Allied troops fought Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France.

Next month, on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, members of the Orlando Fire Department Pipes and Drums band are heading to Europe to perform at a ceremony marking the solemn occasion.

Spectrum News 13 photojournalist Mike Wash spoke to one band member who has a very personal reason to look forward to the trip.