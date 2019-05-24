ORLANDO, Fla. — Just in the past month, we've reported on several cases of children allegedly being abused by teachers, parents, and other adults.

The Child Advocacy Center of Osceola County is meant to look warm and inviting, with murals of fish and birds all over the walls.

"This is designed to be as comfortable as possible for the kids," Executive Director Joy Chuba said.

Because when children come here, it’s for an abuse investigation.

"Children are just as likely to get PTSD as combat war veterans, so it’s really important to get them specialized treatment," Chuba said.

Law enforcement, child services, and other groups all come here when child abuse is reported. That way, the child only has to tell their story once and not relive the trauma over and over again.

"Instead of having children and families going through 10 interviews with different people (in) multiple locations, they come here to this child-friendly, safe setting," Chuba said.

But Chuba says she’s worried about the kids who don’t come to the center.

"Everywhere you look, you see headlines almost daily, and behind those headlines, there are child victims, and not every case gets covered," Chuba said.

According to the Florida Safe Families Network , there were 4,927 cases of reported child abuse in 2018 in Osceola County alone. Other Central Florida counties reported even more: Seminole saw 6,910 reported victims, and in Orange County, 20,977 kids were reported abused.

Chuba says these are just the cases that were reported.

"It's thought to be significantly underreported. In fact, most children don’t come forward if it’s a child sex-abuse case,” Chuba said.

She says that you can help change that.

"Child abuse and neglect is preventable for the most part... The most important thing is to have a dialogue with the kids. So whether you’re a caregiver, you’re a mom, you’re a dad, you’re a grandma, you’re a relative having those lines of communication are important," Chuba said.

Chuba says there’s no one sign or symptom of child abuse, but the most obvious is the child reporting it. Other signs could include changes in behavior such as depression or increased aggression.