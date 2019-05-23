WASHINGTON — A long-overdue disaster aid bill finally passed the U.S. Senate Thursday, promising $19 billion to help several states, like Florida, Georgia and Iowa, and Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath.
The Senate backed the bill with an 85-8 vote.
The bill comes after a months-long stalemate between Republicans and Democrats, first over funding for Puerto Rico, and then over negotiations for border aid to help deal with the influx of Central American migrants.
President Trump says he'll sign the measure, once it passes the U.S. House.