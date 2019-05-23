WASHINGTON — A long-overdue disaster aid bill finally passed the U.S. Senate Thursday, promising $19 billion to help several states, like Florida, Georgia and Iowa, and Puerto Rico deal with the aftermath.

The Senate backed the bill with an 85-8 vote.

The bill comes after a months-long stalemate between Republicans and Democrats, first over funding for Puerto Rico, and then over negotiations for border aid to help deal with the influx of Central American migrants.

President Trump says he'll sign the measure, once it passes the U.S. House.

What exactly does this $19.1 billon dollar disaster aid bill include?



— $3.25 B for the Army Corps of Engineers to repair damaged infrastructure



—$3.17 B to repair military bases & coast guard facilities



—$3.005 B to support farmers

— $2.431 B for Community Development Block Grants



— $1.65 B to rebuild disaster damaged highways



— $720 M for the U.S. Forest for wildfire activities



— $ 600 M for Economic Assistance Programs

— $349.4 M for State Revolving Funds to help rebuild damaged water systems



— $349.4 M for State Revolving Funds to help rebuild damaged water systems

— $128 M for National Park Service to repair damaged public lands