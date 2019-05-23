SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County's sheriff says they've arrested a man for a murder that happened 33 years ago.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma announced the arrest of Daniel Emitt Thursday, in the 1986 murder of Eveline Aguilar.

Emitt, 58, was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee Wednesday.

BREAKING: @SeminoleSO Sheriff Dennis Lemma announcing arrest in a 33 year old (1986) cold case. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/9caWEBYgG4 — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) May 23, 2019

Lemma says Aguilar was 38 when she was found dead at the San Jose apartments. Investigators say she had been sexually assaulted and her throat had been slashed.

DNA was used to find the suspect. Lemma says as technology advances, it's important to revaluate all of these cold cases.

