ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will continue to drive our weather pattern, offering another hot, mainly dry Thursday.

A weakening backdoor cold front will dissipate offshore Thursday, which may be responsible for a stray sprinkle at best.

The more noticeable aspect of this feature will be the breezy east winds that will develop. Highs inland will reach the low 90s. Onshore winds will keep the beaches in the mid- to upper 80s.

Quiet, mild conditions will follow for Thursday evening with mainly clear skies and lows hovering around 70 degrees.

Few changes will unfold into the holiday weekend. Outside of a stray shower, little to no rain is projected.

This setup will last into next week with rain chances staying less than 10 percent throughout the seven-day forecast. Highs will continue to run hot, in the low 90s.

By Sunday and Memorial Day, the heat will build with mid-90s likely.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Boaters will face an increasing wind Thursday out of the east, around 10 to 15 knots.

This will contribute to seas of 3 to 4 feet offshore and a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The risk of rip currents is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.