LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A high school volleyball coach was arrested Thursday after the Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents said they found child pornography on one of his devices.

Darrin Williams, 53, of Mount Dora, has been charged with five counts of child pornography possession.

According to the FDLE, Williams is a volleyball coach at Tavares High School who also coaches private club teams.

The investigation began after FDLE agents said they got a tip that one of Williams’ devices was being used to access images of child porn. They later determined that it was Williams’ computer.

After getting a search warrant to enter Williams’ home, authorities found evidence of child porn while examining Williams’ digital devices, which were seized.

Williams was transported to the Lake County Jail without bond.

FDLE agents don’t think there are any alleged victims in relation to his coaching jobs, but anyone who suspects they might know a victim is urged to call FDLE Orlando at 407-245-0888.