ORLANDO, Fla. — A Disney World worker is on an unpaid leave after he was accused of trying to have sex with what he thought was an 8-year-old girl at an Orlando-area hotel, federal officials say.

Disney worker charged with attempting to entice a minor

Feds say he showed up to hotel with child-sized pink dress

Complaint says he told feds his job included securing lap bars on ride

Frederick M. Pohl Jr., 40, of Clermont was charged with transferring obscene materials to a minor and attempting to entice a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida .

Pohl faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison if convicted. He has been detained at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility in Sanford since his arrest on Tuesday.

Federal agents allege Pohl chatted with undercover officers posing as an 8-year-old girl and her father. The suspect set up a meeting at the Days Inn at 9301 S. Orange Blossom Trail on Tuesday, records allege. He arrived at the hotel at 11 p.m.

“Pohl sent explicit photos of himself and arranged to meet with the child at an Orlando hotel. When Pohl arrived at the hotel, he was arrested," a federal complaint alleges. It said Pohl had condoms and a "pretty pink dress with hearts on it."

The criminal complaint says Pohl told investigators that part of his duties at Disney World is to secure patrons' lap bars if they appear to be unsecure.

Disney would only confirm his employment status. It didn’t respond to questions about his duties while he was employed.

A booking report lists his occupation as a Disney attractions operator and says he has a Stitch tattoo.