FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Sheriff’s Office is stepping up patrols on Flagler Beach for Memorial Day.

Sheriff's Office will step up patrols over Memorial Day weekend

Deputies say car break-ins usually spike around Memorial Day

If you’re heading to Flagler Beach this holiday weekend, you might notice some more deputies. The Sheriff’s Office is adding six to seven more patrols to watch out for any potential criminals.

As of now, there have been 76 car break-ins in Flagler County this year. That’s a 46 percent drop from last year. But Corporal Shane Meehan, who has been with the Flagler Sheriff’s Office for nearly 10 years, says that number usually spikes around Memorial Day.

“More people are out so we see an increase in crimes like smash and grabs,” said Corporal Meehan.

Meehan says when parking near the beach in areas like Varn Park, its important you pay close attention to your valuables, as thieves will target them

“Typically its electronics, purses, cell phones, anything that is just easily grabbed and taken,” said Meehan.

To avoid getting your windows smashed and your property stolen, he suggests putting them out of view.

“The biggest thing is not to leave anything in plain sight,” said Meehan. “That does not mean putting a jacket or a sweater over a purse or a cell phone, because the criminals know that’s where people (hide) stuff.”

He recommends storing them in a place that locks.

“I would secure it into their trunks, locked. Or if it’s a smaller item, even in the glove compartment locked,” said Meehan.

Meehan stated that the patrols will also be on the lookout for any suspicious behavior to try to head off any crime before it happens.

He also suggests that if anyone sees anything suspicious, call the Sheriff’s Office so patrols can check it out. ​