CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Will the third time be the charm?

Falcon 9 launch tonight from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station

Launch window runs from 10:30 p.m. to midnight

SpaceX trying to launch Starlink satellites mission

SpaceX will try again Thursday night to launch a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, after scrubbing two launch attempts last week.

The launch window is scheduled to open at 10:30 p.m. The 45th Space Wing says there is a 10 percent chance liftoff winds might impact the launch.

The private space company said on Thursday, after the second launch attempt was scrubbed, that it was updating satellite software and would "triple-check everything again."

The rocket has 60 small Starlink satellites placed into the payload fairing.

SpaceX's goal is to create a massive constellation of satellites that orbit the Earth, providing high-speed internet access to virtually anywhere in the world.

As they orbit around the Earth, each of them on their own can maneuver to avoid collisions in space.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the goal is to launch 1,000 of them a year.

Eventually, Starlink could be made up of nearly 12,000 satellites.