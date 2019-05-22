ORLANDO, Fla. — A 14-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy are facing felony charges in connection to a series of text messages threatening to shoot up Westridge Middle School that prompted deputies armed with assault rifles to respond to the school.

The girl is accused of sending the threatening messages to a school faculty member Tuesday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday afternoon.

While investigating those threats, the school deputy was alerted to another threat made by the Friday, officials said.

"We take these threats very seriously regardless of actual intent," the Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.

Extra deputies were on hand at Westridge Middle School on Wednesday.

The faculty member that received the threatening texts alerted the school resource officer, which prompted the Sheriff's Office response. School was already dismissing, but students and staff were evacuated from the building.

Deputies scoured the school with dogs and assault rifles but did not find a physical threat.

The girl and boy, both Westridge students, have been charged with one count of written threats to kill. The girl is a seventh-grader, and the boy is in the eighth grade.