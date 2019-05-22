ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A road under construction since 2015. A deadline approaching. A vote against a county sales tax hike that would have gone toward road work. Will U.S. 192 be completed on time?

Deb Woodrow, the store manager of St. Cloud Health Foods, understands.

"I've lived in Florida so long that I know Florida construction is slow," she says.

Nevertheless, she's frustrated with the lack of progress along U.S. 192 in Osceola County.

"It's not snowing; we haven't had a lot of rain — and I haven't seen people daily working on it," Woodrow says. "'Why aren't there?' is what goes through my mind."

Woodrow's business lies along a major widening project along the highway, which begins in the Kissimmee area and ends in St. Cloud.

She, not unlike others in the area, are not only concerned with the slow progress of construction, causing hazards, but also some of the areas under construction that still require significant fixes.

Several people in the area directed their frustration at Partin Settlement Road, an intersection that has seen 17 wrecks with injuries in the past year and forces large trucks into difficult maneuvers .

Now, with Osceola County voters on Tuesday night rejecting an increase in sales tax for road repairs, does that mean a longer completion timeline for U.S. 192? And is the construction work still on schedule?

"The project... is on track to finish by or before fall 2019," the Florida Department of Transportation tells us. "Weather events or other unforeseen circumstances could possibly change the schedule."

And as funding for the project was "already programmed" prior to Tuesday night's ballot initiative, funding is not an issue, FDOT says.

Transportation officials said the contractor continues to conduct nighttime paving in the median and work on the retaining walls at the Florida's Turnpike overpass.

Meanwhile, Woodrow says that if you want to alleviate traffic anxiety, you can stop into her store, or you can take some detours.

"If you're someone that doesn't mind a lot of back roads, there are a lot of creative ways to get where you need to be. It may take longer, but with a lot less frustration," she says.