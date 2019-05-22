HEATHROW, Fla. — Heathrow Elementary fifth grader Eknash Rastogi is only 10 years old, but is already considered one of the nation’s best young spellers.

Scripps National Spelling Bee, May 26-31

Eknash Rastogi will compete with hundreds of young spellers

He didn’t even get into competitive spelling until the fourth grade, but Rastogi already knows how other languages factor into words to help him spell.

“I look at patterns for different languages,” Rastogi explained. “For example, let’s say I look at a word that I have no clue about, and it is a German word. I can use a German pattern to decipher how it is spelled.”

After winning the regional title representing Heathrow Elementary and Seminole County, he is now headed to our nation’s capital to compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which will air on ESPN.

Here with the @SCPSInfo @scpselementary @HeathrowKnights @seminolecounty Spelling Champion, Ekansh Rastogi. We will have more with him and discuss his trip to D.C. for the National Spelling Bee tonight on @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/Qsld0PP1VX — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) May 22, 2019

“It’s amazing! I mean what else can you ask for, going to the national spelling bee?” Rastogi said with excitement. “Being on national television, there is nothing really better than that.”

Even his fifth grade school teacher Shannon Brooth admits she has learned a few words from him.



“Occasionally he puts a word in and I think, I need to check the meaning of that,” Booth said. “I have learned from him.”



Rastogi will begin his quest to be this year’s national spelling bee champion on Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Washington D.C. According to the Scripps Spelling Bee website, he'll be Speller No. 7.