Most business owners will tell you there's no better time in the year to be in Saratoga's hospitality industry than right now.

"This is actually our very busy time of the year," said Saratoga Arms Co-Owner Amy Smith. “We start at the beginning of May and we will run through October to be a quite busy time in Saratoga.”

Each summer, it is estimated the city's population triples. To keep up with the surge, Smith says the hotel tries to hire up to 10 seasonal workers to compliment the full-time staff.

"You make hay when the sun shines, so we are interested in ramping up our staffing to really give our guests the best quality experience they can have," Smith said.

While they have posted on the usual sites, and even relied on a hiring agency and job fair, Smith says most of their positions remain open. She calls it the most difficult hiring season they have ever faced.

"The surprising thing is people are not showing up for interviews and this is the first time that has happened in the 20 years," Smith said.

"It’s the absolute number one challenge and the number one problem we face in Saratoga County," said Saratoga County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Todd Shimkus.

Shimkus says with only a three percent unemployment rate, the county has fallen victim to its own success.

"Our economy and our population has grown. While it has come up a little bit, [it] has not kept pace and as a result we have a shortage of workers,” Shimkus said.

Shimkus says it is a far from a seasonal issue and the hospitality sector is not the only one struggling to find enough workers. He says healthcare and manufacturing have also been hit especially hard.

"That is why it is a problem. If you don’t have enough people, you cannot provide the services, you cannot make the products, or you can’t do it as efficiently as you might like,” Shimkus said.

Shimkus believes having more affordable housing, public transportation, and training, can eventually help grow the local workforce. With those solutions taking time, Smith is still working to build her staff for the summer ahead.

"I am forever the optimist. I am always looking forward to remedying any situation but it has been a challenge," Smith said.