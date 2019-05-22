More changes are potentially coming to Troy's waterfront and city leaders are asking for public input as they reveal their plans for the future.

Officials are introducing plans for a new pedestrian trail and riverfront esplanade that will connect Riverfront Park to future trails north of the Green Island Bridge.

The plan will also create a trail behind the Hedley Building and create additional public space along the riverfront.

A public meeting to discuss the plan with residents and business owners is set to take place next week, where leaders will give a presentation on plans for the project.

That meeting will take place at Revolution Hall on River Street beginning at 6 p.m.