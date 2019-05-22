ORLANDO, Fla. — High pressure will continue to drive our weather pattern, yielding to more hot, dry weather today.

Plenty of sun will be found with highs reaching the low 90s.

Onshore winds will keep the beaches in the mid- to upper 80s.

Favorable boating conditions are anticipated today under mostly sunny skies with a light south to east wind of 5 to 10 knots, becoming more breezy by the afternoon.

A moderate chop will be found on the Intracoastal Waterway. The risk of rip currents is low, but swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

Quiet, mild conditions will follow for tonight with scattered clouds and lows in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s. Few day-to-day changes will unfold over the next several days.

Outside of a stray shower, little to no rain is projected. This setup will last into Memorial Day Weekend with rain chances staying less than 10 percent until at least the start of next week.

Highs will continue to run hot, in the upper 80s and low 90s. By the holiday weekend, the heat will build with even mid- to even upper 90s possible. In the tropics, the first named storm of the 2019 season has come and gone.

Andrea has dissipated and is no longer a tropical feature.

All other areas of the Atlantic Basin are quiet with no development expected as we approach the official start of hurricane season on June 1.

Beach and Surf Forecast

If heading to the beach to beat the heat, keep in mind the rip current threat will increase over the next couple of days.

The UV index will remain high, so it won’t take long to burn. Find the shade and reapply sunscreen often!

