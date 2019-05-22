With a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning, 15 years of planning and dreaming became a reality for Dash's Market.

Dash’s Market on Hertel Avenue returns at twice its former size

New store includes a café, pizza oven and second-floor community space

The Dash’s hope the new space becomes a central location for the community to connect

"I started working with my grandfather 58 years ago and I worked with my dad my whole life," said Joe Dash, CEO of Dash's Market. "It's hard when I think about the businesses, not to think about them. They are important part of who I am, both in business and in life."

The new Dash's Market on Hertel Avenue is double the size of the old one.

The new store is double the size of the previous one at nearly 48,000 sq. feet. pic.twitter.com/uivOxq0Zii — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 22, 2019 And we are in! Here is some of the first floor as you enter: pic.twitter.com/hIyrDUlfhP — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 22, 2019

"I think it rejuvenates the east end of Hertel Avenue," Dash said. "You know, from Parkside to Colvin has always been the strength."

But for Dash, the $12 million project is so much more to the new pizza oven, cafe, and second floor community space.

Upstairs has seating for 200+ and two community rooms that hold about 100 people each. pic.twitter.com/ZalExsAe7a — Breanna Fuss (@BreannaFuss) May 22, 2019

“The whole design, the two floors, the way a we did it, the community rooms, it was designed to be a meeting place," Dash said. "It’s about family meeting family, friends meeting friends and strangers becoming friends."

It's what had folks like Paul and Trish Coppola waiting eagerly for opening day.

"We just rolled in like five minutes before the opening," Paul Coppola said. "Everyone was over there, so we snuck in over here."

"He's just been waiting for months," Trish Cappola said. "'Oh, let's drive by Dash's and see how it's going," she recalled him saying.

So, what’s their first impression?

"Of course they just opened, so there are little glitches, but for the most part, this is going to be fabulous," Paul Copploa said.

"I kept saying like I feel like I am in Chicago," Trish Coppola smiled.

"They did amazing, way to go, Dash's all the way," said Pamela Zepp of North Buffalo.

Zepp was ready to be one of the first customers, too. She's proof there's no place like home, including grocery store favorites.

"Love their lasagna," she said. "I lived in Toronto for 20 years, but now I am back in North Buffalo, and boy has it ever changed," Zepp said. "It is fabulous. Hertel is just like booming."

Does Dash have any interest in further adding to that boom?

"A break," Dash laughed. "I'm tired and broke."

On a more serious note, though, Dash said this store will be an incubator for any changes they would want to make at their other stores.