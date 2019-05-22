DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR plans to buy International Speedway Corporation for $2 billion, the Daytona Beach-based company announced Wednesday.

International Speedway Corporation owns and operates several racing venues around the country, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The deal, which would give NASCAR control over those tracks, is expected to close at the end of 2019.

NASCAR first made an offer to acquire ISC in late 2018.