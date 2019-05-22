ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say there’s no threat after searching Westridge Middle School Tuesday.

No threat found at Westridge Middle, deputies say

Officials responded after faculty member received threatening messages

Deputies will step up patrols Wednesday morning at the school

Deputy Christian Marrero with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said that around 3:45 p.m., a faculty member at Westridge alerted the School Resource Officer that she got text messages threatening violence against the school.

According to Marrero, the first text this faculty member got said they were going to do violence against the school on Wednesday.

But then she got another text 10 minutes later, saying the violence was going to happen Tuesday.

. @OrangeCoSheriff saying there was a threat made against the school, but school as far as we know is still open and they will have extra deputies on scene tomorrow at the school. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/2E3XBlDZNM — Eric Mock (@EricMockTV) May 22, 2019

School was already dismissing at this point, but then students and staff were evacuated from the building.

Then Orange County deputies came with dogs to search the school, some holding assault rifles. But the deputies searched the school and couldn’t find any threat.

Regardless, they say they won’t be taking any chances Wednesday morning.

“We are going to have extra manpower, extra deputies at this school tomorrow. At this point we cannot determine the credibility of the threat, because like I said, it’s still a very ongoing investigation,” Marrero said.

Sheriff’s deputies did not tell us how this violence was supposed to be carried out in these threats.

Detectives at this point don’t have a possible suspect.