ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight stabbing in Orlando.

Man, 71, dies after stabbing at Orlando home

Deputies: Man had been in some type of argument with son, 41

Son detained, investigation ongoing

According to authorities, deputies arrived at 7432 Penrill Court just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to find a man leaving the home with blood on his clothes.

Deputies determined the man, 41, had been in some type of argument with his father, 70. The father was found inside the home with multiple stab wounds.

The older man was transported to Health Central Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

Detectives and a forensics team also responded to the home.

The son was detained but authorities have not released any other information at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with Spectrum News 13 online and on air for the latest information.