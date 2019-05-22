ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A father is accused of suffocating his young daughter and now the Orange County Sheriff's Office says he's facing charges regarding to attempted murder and aggravated child abuse.

Orange County deputies were called to a home on Pomelo Drive in the Tangelo Park area at 7:43 pm Tuesday.

Deputies found a 4-year old girl unresponsive. Investigators believe she was suffocated.

Her 28-year-old father was arrested.

The Florida Department of Children and Families was notified. The girl was transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in critical, but stable condition.

The sheriff's office has not released the name of the suspect.

The number of child abuse cases in Florida is staggering.

According to the Child Welfare League of America, the most recent numbers, from 2016, show there were more than 166,000 child abuse cases under investigation in Florida.

Ten out of every 1,000 children in Florida were a victim of abuse or neglect in the state in 2016.

The number of child victims decreased by 4.3 percent from the previous year.

If you know someone that needs help, the Florida Abuse Hotline is 1-800-96-ABUSE.