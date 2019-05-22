PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — A new agreement with Disney Cruise Line means Port Canaveral will get to be the home port for two of Disney's newest ships.

New 20-year agreement approved

2 of 3 new Disney ships coming to Port Canaveral

Port approved $46 million renovation in January

On Wednesday, the port's commission unanimously agreed to a new 20-year agreement set to begin on June 1.

The agreement expands DCL's operations at the port, with Cruise Terminal 8 being used by Disney exclusively, and Cruise Terminal 10 available for preferential usage for a third homeport vessel.

The commission approved a $46 million renovation of Terminals 8 and 10 back in January.

Disney's three newest ships are expected to set sail in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Two of them will be homeporting at Port Canaveral for at least the first five years of operation.

The ships are expected to be larger than the current ships in Disney's fleet, and were announced in 2017. Renderings shown at the January meeting included the names "Triton" and "Triton Class". The name could refer to one of the ships, a new class of ships altogether, or just as a placeholder for the project.

All of the ships in DCL's fleet made Port Canaveral their home port when they debuted. Right now Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy are homeported at Port Canaveral.