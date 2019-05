ORLANDO, Fla. — Several Orange County crews knocked down a fire at a house in the eastern part of the county.

The house is on the 2300 block of Alvin Street, north of State Road 50 and just west of state Road 417.

Orange County Fire Rescue said a 2,200 square-foot house ess fully-involved, and they had several units fighting the flames.

#workingfire Alvin St. Heavy smoke still flowing from one-story house. All units still on scene operating. Per @OrangeCoSheriff, all known occupants accounted for however, we will continue primary search to confirm. #UPDATE pic.twitter.com/POkErDxHtP — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) May 22, 2019

Spectrum News reporter Matt Fernandez is heading to the house and will bring us details on what caused the fire as soon as possible. Check back for updates.