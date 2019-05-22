A specially designed bed is helping parents of stillborns spend more time with their babies.

It's called the CuddleCot. it was donated to Guthrie Cortland Medical Center by Ashley and Robert Turk.

The couple's son Gavin was stillborn in 2018 and they made the contribution in his memory.

It's a state-of-the art system made just in England. The temperature-regulating device keeps stillborn babies cool so parents can be with them a little longer.

"When you're stuck in a situation like this, you have dreams for your child and you realize those dreams aren't going to be a reality. So the cuddle cot allows you to have that bonding time with your child, which will be the only time you ever get," Ashley said.

According to the March of Dimes, 1-in-100 births will result in a stillbirth.