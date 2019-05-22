ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump's proposed immigration plan does not address what happens to DREAMERS, or DACA recipients leaving the future of millions unknown.

Some Central Florida DREAMERS were in Washington recently to meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

The proposed system would prioritize citizenship for young educated and skilled-workers but does not mention the future of DREAMERS.

Trump and his Justice Department have argued that the Obama administration acted unlawfully when it implemented DACA. The Justice Department declined to comment.

Preserving DACA is a top Democratic priority, but discussions between Trump and Democrats on the issue have gone nowhere.

Trump's latest immigration plan, unveiled Thursday, does not address what to do about the hundreds of thousands of young immigrants brought to the U.S. as children. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters that "every single time that we have put forward or anyone else has put forward any type of immigration plan that has included DACA it's failed."

DACA's fate could be decided by the Supreme Court, which is weighing the Trump administration's appeals of other federal court rulings.

Supporters of the plan say it may be something added later.

“Donald Trump is a master negotiator,” Christian Ziegler Vice Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida. “When you present a proposal that’s the starting point, then you have discussions and negotiations after that. I don’t know if the Dreamers would be on the table or not.”

DACA recipients like Jesus Ivan Vazquez, 29, say they want a resolution.

“I’m constantly having anxiety over what’s my future here am I going to stay or be deported?” Vazquez said. “I’m part of a large community of Dreamers and they feel the same way. They feel a lot of uncertainty. They feel a lot of frustration and anxiety but they’re pretty hopeful. They know that we’re going to keep fighting until the end. This is not over.”

He came to the U.S. 16 years ago with his parents.

“I remember my parents saying we’re heading north,” Vazquez said. “We’re going to the U.S. I didn’t know we were going to cross the border.”

It took them two tries to cross. The first time almost cost them their lives when they ran out of water in the blazing Arizona desert heat.

“Thankfully, the border patrol found us and rescued us,” Vazquez said.

Eventually the family arrived in Los Angeles where they lived until they moved to their new home, Central Florida. Vazquez now attends Seminole State College because of the DREAM Act, a program rescinded by President Donald Trump two years ago. It’s now being battled in federal courts.

There are 3.6 million Dreamers, including almost 700,000 DACA recipients.

Vazquez said he also fears for the future of his parents who are two of 11 million undocumented immigrants living in the country. They are a group who are also not mentioned in the plan.

Last Friday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-to-1 that the Trump administration did not adequately account for how ending the DACA program would affects thousands.

The fate of DACA may now be decided by the Supreme Court.