ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Newly released body camera footage from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office is giving us a closer look at the arrest of a grandmother with CBD oil at Walt Disney World last month.

Hester Burkhalter, 69 of Hickory, North Carolina, was arrested April 15 outside the Magic Kingdom. She maintains she has a prescription for the CBD oil, issued by her doctor.

The body cam footage shows the moment when the Narcotics unit arrived at Magic Kingdom. It also shows them using marijuana test kits to test for THC in Burkhalter’s CBD oil.

At one point, one of the deputies said, “If we test it and it doesn’t test positive for THC, then she can have it back,” the deputy said.

A first test of Burkhalter's CBD oil came back negative, according to the footage. But in the body cam video, deputies said they wanted to take a second test, because the first one might have been tainted.

Shortly after that, one of the responding deputies can be heard saying, referring to the body cam, “I'm going to go ahead and turn it off now."

We've reached out to the Orange County Sheriff's Office for more clarification on what happened after the camera was turned off.

About 12 hours after Burkhalter was arrested at the Magic Kingdom, the State’s Attorney Office decided to drop charges, finding no basis for a case.

CBD oil is found in cannabis plants and does not have THC, which is known to give someone a "high.”

CBD oil can be therapeutic for conditions like Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, anxiety, and depression, as well as general pain.