APOPKA, Fla. — Flour, eggs, syrup, glitter and spray paint were just some of the items deputies say were used earlier this month to trash an Orange County school.

An estimated $20,000 in property damage, school official says

Flour, eggs, glitter, toilet paper just some of the items used

Some of the suspects said it was a school prank

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says eight people, who all range in age from 17 to 21, were taken into custody at Wekiva High School on Hiawassee Road on May 14.

Deputies say school staff members witnessed suspects throwing eggs, flour and baby oil in the hallways.

An assistant principal said there was also graffiti (in some cases penises, in others the year "2019"), toilet paper and bubble wrap in trees and in other areas, glitter thrown around, and eggs smashed on doors, windows, walls, and the gym floor.

The asistant principal also said a fire extinguisher was sprayed throughout a hallway in one building, and the entrance signs to the high school and security guard booth were also spray painted.

A school security guard told deputies the property damage estimate was about $20,000.

The sheriff's office said at least five of the suspects admitted to the incident, calling it a school prank.