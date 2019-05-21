ORLANDO, Fla. — The Atlantic hurricane season doesn't officially begin until June 1, but weather doesn't operate by our calendars.

The first named storm of this season became Andrea on Monday .

It was classified as a subtropical storm , meaning that the rain and thunderstorms were farther away from the center of circulation. Whereas, in a tropical system, the rain and thunderstorms surround the center of the storm system itself.

Andrea is the fifth named storm in May in the past five years. In 2018, Tropical Storm Alberto formed on May 25, impacting parts of the Florida Panhandle with rain for Memorial Day weekend.

Since 2000, there have been nine years that had named storms before June 1.

In fact, in 2016 and 2012, there were two named storms before June. One even became a hurricane, and this was Alex in 2016. Alex developed in the open waters of the Atlantic in January. Tropical Storm Bonnie then developed at the end of May 2016.

In 2012, Tropical Storm Alberto formed in mid-May, while Tropical Storm Beryl formed toward the end of the month.

In total, there have been 11 named storm systems before the start of hurricane season on June 1 since 2000. Nine of the 11 storms have been of tropical nature. Only Andrea was considered subtropical its entire life cycle both this year and in 2007.

Here’s a rundown of the named storms since 2000 and some of the tracks.