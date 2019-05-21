TAMPA, Fla. — Right now you have to be 18-years-old to buy tobacco or e-cigarettes, but that could soon change.

Proposed bill targeting tobacco products

Bill to increase purchasing age from 18 to 21

Spike in young adults using tobacco due to vaping

A proposed bill in Washington could increase the required age for purchasing tobacco products to 21. It's part of a bi-partisan effort to prevent young adults from picking up the habit.

Legislators say there has been a spike in the number of young adults picking up the tobacco habit thanks to the popularity of vaping.

The bill was proposed as a way to stop young adults from vaping, but it will apply to all tobacco and e-cigarettes — that's where the tough sell of the bill may be.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel introduced the bill this week, which is co-sponsored by Democrat Senator Tim Kaine.

"From 2017-2018 high school students' use of what are classified as tobacco products shot up by nearly 40 percent. That's a staggering figure especially in a single year. And that increase is driven almost entirely by vaping," McConnel said.

Kaine added, "We're backsliding.. we're backsliding. The recent increases in youth tobacco use demonstrate we need to do more."

This is the second bill introduced this year targeting tobacco.

The big tobacco lobby will be fighting the legislation as it makes its way through the senate.