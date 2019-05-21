LEESBURG, Fla. — The city of Leesburg is lowering rates for its 24,000 electric customers.
Starting with the June 2019 billing cycle, the bulk power cost is being reduced by $5 per 1,000 kilowatt hours.
With the decrease, the typical bill for the first 1,000 kWh of residential use will be $112.94.
The power adjustment is intended to offset fluctuating fuel costs, Leesburg said in a news release.
Electric consumption traditionally increases during hot summer months.
The Leesburg city government also serves another 24,000 customers with its electric, gas, water, and wastewater utilities.