LEESBURG, Fla. — The city of Leesburg is lowering rates for its 24,000 electric customers.

Rate change will offset changing fuel costs, city says

Starting with the June 2019 billing cycle, the bulk power cost is being reduced by $5 per 1,000 kilowatt hours.

With the decrease, the typical bill for the first 1,000 kWh of residential use will be $112.94.

The power adjustment is intended to offset fluctuating fuel costs, Leesburg said in a news release.

Electric consumption traditionally increases during hot summer months.

The Leesburg city government also serves another 24,000 customers with its electric, gas, water, and wastewater utilities.