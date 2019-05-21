ORLANDO, Fla. — Go out there and enjoy the Central Florida weather. But be sure to bring some sunblock.

Highs for Tuesday at 92 degrees

Subtropical Storm Andrea expected to dissipate

High pressure will provide a stretch of hot, dry weather this week into Memorial Day.

Plenty of sun will be found with highs reaching the low 90s. Light winds will keep the beaches in the mid- to upper 80s.

Quiet, mild conditions will follow for Tuesday night with scattered clouds and lows in the upper 60s and low to mid-70s.

Few day-to-day changes will unfold over the next several days. Outside of a stray shower, little to no rain is projected.

This setup will last into Memorial Day Weekend with rain chances staying less than 20 percent until at least the start of next week.

Highs will continue to run hot, in the upper 80s and low 90s. By the holiday weekend, the heat will build with even mid- to even upper 90s possible.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, the first named storm of the 2019 season formed on Monday.

Subtropical Storm Andrea poses no threat to Florida as it drifts north to northeast between the Bahamas and Bermuda. It should weaken and dissipate over the next 24 hours.

Beach and Surf Forecast

Favorable boating conditions are anticipated for Tuesday under mostly to partly sunny skies with a light south to southeast wind of 5 to 10 knots.

A light chop will be found on the Intracoastal Waterway. The risk of rip currents is moderate, so swimmers and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard tower.

